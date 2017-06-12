Qatar foreign minister slams Saudi over 'unfair', 'illegal' sanctions

Paris, Jun 12: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday denounced the sanctions imposed against Doha by Saudi Arabia and its allies as "unfair" and "illegal".

Saudi has accused Qatar of supporting terrorism (Representative image)
"Whatever relates to our foreign affairs... no one has the right to discuss," Sheikh Mohammed said during a visit to Paris, calling for "dialogue based on clear foundations" over accusations that Qatar supports extremist groups.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain halted land, air and sea traffic to Qatar and blacklisted several Qatari-linked organizations and individuals.

They accuse the small oil-rich nation of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and other groups they consider terrorist. Qatar, which denies supporting terrorism, is already feeling the pain.

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 21:00 [IST]
