Qatar: Businessman plans to airlift 4000 cows to boost its milk supply

A businessman from Qatar has planned to airlift 4000 cows to maintain milk supplies in the market after seven nations isolated Doha for allegedly funding terrorism.

The man has been identified as Moutaz Al Khayyat, chairman of Power International Holding who has decided to complete the task. Khayyat said it would take as many as 60 flights to deliver the cattle. He had originally planned to import the cows by ship for a newly completed dairy facility near Doha.

Qatar is currently saddled with a shortage of fresh milk as most of it used to come from Saudi Arabia until June 5.

Saudi Arabia and four other nations of GCC had accused Qatar of supporting Islamic militants.

The current isolation has forced Qatar to explore new trade routes to import milk, food, building materials and other essential commodities to the country. However, the central bank said domestic and international transactions were running normally.

OneIndia News