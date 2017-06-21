Prince Philip admitted to hospital as 'a precautionary measure'

London, Jun 21: The 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to a hospital with an infection, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre- existing condition, the palace said.

Prince Philip was supposed to be accompanying the Queen to the State Opening of parliament on Wednesday, but his place has been taken by the Prince of Wales.

Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot, reports quoted a Buckingham Palace spokesman as saying.

News of the Duke's illness comes shortly after he announced he would stand down from official public duties from the autumn, reports said.

PTI