Powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 hits Southern Chile

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Chile on Sunday, said reports.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami warning in the southern Chile region following the tremblor.

Potential #tsunami threat in southern Chile from M7.7 #earthquake

1422Z DEC 25. No threat to the broader Pacific. https://t.co/bOC0ddig6E — NWS PTWC (@NWS_PTWC) December 25, 2016

The epicentre of the quake was around 225 kms from south-west of Puerto Montt in southern Chile, at a depth of 15 kms.

According to reports, Chile's national emergency office has issued an alert and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas of Los Lagos region.

OneIndia News