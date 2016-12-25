Powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 hits Southern Chile

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Chile on Sunday, said reports.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami warning in the southern Chile region following the tremblor.
The epicentre of the quake was around 225 kms from south-west of Puerto Montt in southern Chile, at a depth of 15 kms.
According to reports, Chile's national emergency office has issued an alert and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas of Los Lagos region.
