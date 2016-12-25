Powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 hits Southern Chile

The epicentre of the quake was around 225 kms from south-west of Puerto Montt in southern Chile, at a depth of 15 kms.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Chile on Sunday, said reports.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami warning in the southern Chile region following the tremblor.

According to reports, Chile's national emergency office has issued an alert and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas of Los Lagos region.

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2016, 21:06 [IST]
