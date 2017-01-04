Powerful earthquake hits Fiji: Tsunami alert lifted

A tsunami threat to Fiji has been cancelled, shortly after a powerful earthquake struck off the South Pacific island nation.

Suva, Jan 4: A magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the US Geological Survey the earthquake hit a part of the ocean about 227 kilometers southwest of Nadi. The agency also said that the quake is 10 kilometers deep.

Residents of Suva after the earthquake (Pic Credit: Social Media)

People have been evacuating Nadi since the earthquake. Nadi, on Fiji's main island, is a hub for tourism.

A tsunami threat message was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre after the quake hit at 11.52am local time. The warning centre later lifted the alert, saying the threat "had passed" while urging people to remain vigilant for minor fluctuations in sea level that could occur.

