Political will, clear vision transforming India: Modi in Russia

Asserting that India is moving fast on the path of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said political will and clear vision are guiding India towards positive reforms.

Speaking at the plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in Russia, Modi said his government took the Digital India initiative to bridge the digital divide, which can create problems.

"Political will, political stability and clear vision have set the tone for transformative reforms," he said.

In a bid to attract investment from Russia, Modi said every sector in India presents host of opportunities for investment.

"Bharat mein 'Sky is the limit' aap jis bhi sector mein jana chahen usmein sambhavnaayein bachi hain (In India, Sky is the limit, whichever sector you want to invest, there are oppurtunities)," he said.

Recalling Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, who was very popular in Russia, Modi said that even the younger generation in Russia are familiar with the veteran actor.

"Bollywood is very popular in Russia, I doubt if there is anyone in Russia even from younger generation who does not know Raj Kapoor," he said.

He reiterated that India-Russia relations have grown 'stronger and deeper' over the time and thanked President Putin for inviting him to SPIEF.

Regarding manufacturing sector, he said, "I see immense opportunities in manufacturing healthcare equipment, defense sector, services sector."

He assured that government is keen on developing renewal source of energy and set a target to produce 175 GW of clean energy for the industrial consumption.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi invited Russian companies to partner Indian firms in setting up manufacturing facilities to make high-tech defence equipment in India.

Addressing CEOs of the two countries after the annual bilateral summit, Modi said India had last month approved a policy to allow local private companies to work with foreign players to manufacture defence equipment in a bid to cut reliance on imports.

Putin, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in St Petersburg on Thursday, said, "A special nature of trust and friendship exists in the relations between the two countries and its people."

