PM Modi thanks Xi Jinping for India's SCO membership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The talks are underway between two leaders.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after India boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing last month in which 29 world leaders took part.

'Got the opportunity to meet you again during SCO summit, grateful to you for your efforts and support for India's SCO membership, said PM Modi to Xi Jinping.

Kazakhstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Astana. pic.twitter.com/BH4w37H8x3 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 9, 2017

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to attend the SCO Summit where India and Pakistan will be inducted as full members of the bloc, in the first ever expansion since its inception in 2001.

India's entry into the China-dominated grouping is seen as a major milestone as it is expected to increase the group's influence in regional geopolitics and trade negotiations besides giving it a pan-Asian hue.

