PM Modi’s message to Obama: Best wishes for your future endeavours

New Delhi, Jan 19: It is well-known to us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama share a 'very warm relationship'. Whenever they met, they met like friends. Now, when Obama is all set to leave the White House on Friday, PM Modi has a special message for his 'American friend'.

[Also Read: Parting message: Obama calls Modi, thanks PM for strengthening Indo-US ties]

"Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi told Obama over phone on Wednesday. The PM also thanked the outgoing President for providing strong US support to India, which in turn contributed in strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

On Wednesday, Obama telephoned Modi to thank him for his partnership that enhanced the relations between India and America. In fact, Obama was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Modi after he won the Lok Sabha polls in May 2014 and immediately invited him to visit the White House.

The two leaders met at the White House in September 2014. Since then they have met each other for eight times. This is a record for leaders between India and America. According to Assistant Secretary of State for South and central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal, the two leaders share a very warm relationship.

"They have a great deal of personal camaraderie. But they also have a great deal of respect for each other for the leadership and the values and the integrity of each other's approach," Biswal told PTI.

OneIndia News