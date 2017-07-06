PM Modi pays homage at Haifa Cemetery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage at the Haifa Cemetery where brave Indian soldiers, who laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918, are buried.

Also, Modi and PM Netanyahu unveiled a plaque commemorating Major Dalpat Singh, World War I hero, in Haifa. The Haifa cemetery, located in the port city of Haifa in Israel.

PM Modi pays tribute at cemetery for Indian soldiers of WWI in Haifa #IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/AgoZe6KIEX — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

What is Haifa battle?

Israeli port city of Haifa was a strategic supply base. On September 23, 1918, the 15th (Imperial Service) Cavalry Brigade comprising lancers from the regiments of princely states- armed only with lances (a kind of spear) and swords- attacked positions held by Ottoman Turks in and around the city of Haifa.

Eventually, the Indian cavalry brigades fighting under the leadership of British General Edmund Allenby helped liberate Haifa. A total of 1,350 German and Ottoman prisoners were captured by the two Indian regiments, including the confinement of two German officers, 35 Ottoman officers, 17 artillery guns and 11 machine guns. About eight soldiers were dead and 34 wounded, while 60 horses were killed and another 83 injured.

Back home, every year on September 23, the Indian Army celebrates 'Haifa Day' to commemorate the Indian soldiers martyred during the Battle of Haifa, hailed as one of the bravely-contested battles of World War I, reports Indian Express.

Even, Delhi's Teen Murti memorial was constructed in 1922 in the memory of the Indian soldiers who served present day Gaza strip, Israel and Palestine during the World War I under British India Army.

OneIndia News