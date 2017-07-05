PM Modi meets Israel President, says 'I for I'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Israel President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday and thanked him for the warm welcome he has been given since his arrival in Tel Aviv.

"I for I, India for Israel and Israel for India," said PM Modi, who was greeted by the President Reuven Rivlin as he arrived to meet the President. During the meeting, President said, 'I can never forget my visit to India, it was a memorable visit.' Israeli President had paid a visit to India in November in 2016.

I for I. Which means India for Israel and Israel for India: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/6siS2KaeBc — ANI (@ANI_news) July 5, 2017

PM Modi tweeted a photo and said, "The President of Israel welcomed me so warmly, he broke protocol. This is a mark of respect for the people of India."

The President of Israel welcomed me so warmly, he broke protocol. This is a mark of respect for the people of India: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/r6eFdlrYwz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 5, 2017

PM Modi also recalled his visit to Israel in 2006 when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat during the course of which he visited the home of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion whose bedroom had a picture of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi also said that Rivlin's phrase "Make with India" is echoed in Israel and has percolated to all levels

During last year's visit to India, President Reuven Rivlin and PM Modi discussed deepening their cooperation in areas ranging from trade and investment, agriculture, water resources and counterterrorism besides defence cooperation.

Rivlin was in India on a week-long visit, his first since taking office in June 2014. This was also the first visit by an Israeli President to India since 1996. A Presidential visit from Israel cleared the decks for a visit by Modi to Israel - the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister.

OneIndia News