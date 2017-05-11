PM Modi to meet Indian-origin Tamil people during his 2-day SL visit

Colombo, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting neighbouring Sri Lanka on Thursday. During his two-day visit to the island nation, PM Modi will have a meeting with the Indian-origin Tamil community.

The PM's visit holds great importance as Sri Lanka is lately cosying up with China, something which does not serve India's interest in the sub-continent.

PM Modi is visiting the country primarily to attend the biggest Buddhist festival 'Vesak Day' as its chief guest, but his schedule includes a visit to Kandy and interaction with a group of Tamil people in the upcountry region, seen as an effort to reach out to the community.

In the upcountry region, PM Modi will dedicate a hospital built with financial assistance of Rs 150 crore by India. It will be his second visit to Sri Lanka since becoming the prime minister.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka for devolution of power to the Tamils as part of the reconciliation process. Briefing reporters on PM Modi's visit, Joint Secretary (Indian Ocean Region) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sanjay Panda said no structured talks have been scheduled, but PM Modi will be interacting with the Sri Lankan leaders.

"We do not envisage any formal talks but he will be interacting with the leaders and review the relationship in its entirety. Nothing is specifically earmarked for discussion during the current visit," he said.

On the Tamil issue, Panda said India is working closely with the Sri Lankan government over it and expressed hope that Colombo will fulfil the commitments made regarding devolution of power within next two years.

Asked about the proposed Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement, Panda said there have been "headways" on it and hoped to finalise the pact by end of the current year.

The 'International Day of Vesak' celebrations, to be held in Colombo from May 12 to 14, will include an International Buddhist Conference in which over 400 delegates from more than 100 countries will participate.

In Kandy, the Prime Minister will visit the famous Dalada Maligawa which is a Buddhist temple.

The upcountry area in Sri Lanka is dominated by Tamil plantation workers who have strong bonding with Tamil Nadu and Panda said there have been lot of expectations from them to receive Modi.

Asked about the vexed fishermen issue, Panda said India was looking at getting into the root of the problem and find a permanent solution to the issue. He said Tamil Nadu government has already finalised a Rs 1,500 crore package for the fishermen of the state.

"We are looking for a permanent solution," Panda said.

Tamil Nadu's opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has requested PM Modi to talk on fisherman issue during his visit.

"Our PM Modi is visiting Sri Lanka. Our leader Stalin has requested, rather demanded, the PM to use this visit and talk about the issues which are plaguing both the countries. Tamil Nadu fishermen have been repeatedly being shot at, killed, and boats being seized. Our leaders want permanent solution on this issue and hence, we request the PM to end this problem," DMK leader Sarvanan told ANI.

OneIndia News