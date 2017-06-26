PM Modi in US: Modi meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

Washington, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met United States Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis in Washington, amid reports that America will sell 22 Guardian drones to India to bolster its surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities.

The meeting with defence secretary came ahead of the latter's maiden meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Mattis met Modi at the Hotel Willard Intercontinental, where the Indian prime minister is staying, reports PTI.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other Indian senior officials were present at the meeting.

While the deal on the 22 Guardian worth between USD two to three billion has not been formally announced, it is considered to be a game change" for the US-India.

The designation of India being a major defence partner was decided by the previous Obama Administration, and formally approved by the Congress.

