PM Modi in Netherlands: India is now a global economic power, says Dutch PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch PM Mark Rutte issued a press statement on Tuesday at Catshuis, in the Hague.

PM Modi is on the final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to strengthen bilateral ties. Earlier, PM Modi was received by Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis, in the Hague.

'India is now a global economic power. We have plenty to offer to India,' said Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis.

'Bonds between Indian & Netherlands goes back to 1947 and these relations have become stronger over the years,' he said.

It is with the help of Netherlands that India successfully got membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year, thank you: PM Modi

PM Modi thanked his counterpart for the warm welcome accorded to him and to his entire delegation.

'This visit was decided at a very short notice, would like to laud your leadership for the way it is organized, said PM Modi to Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

PM Modi recalled that with the help of Netherlands that India successfully got membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tete-a-tete with Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis in the Hague, Netherlands

Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of Dutch companies and call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima. He will also interact with the Indian community who form the second largest India diaspora in Europe.

