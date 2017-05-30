PM Modi in Germany: Humanitarian forces must unite to combat terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a second official visit to Germany, on Tuesday said humanitarian forces must unite to combat terrorism.

PM Modi covered issues ranging from skill developement to terrorrism in a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin.

'Climate protection and living in harmony with nature is a part of India's ethos. Our cooperation in areas like renewable energy is gaining momentum,; Modi said.

On the issue growing menace of terrorism, Modi said, 'Terrorism poses a grave threat to future generations. Humanitarian forces must unite to combat the menace.'

'Germany's extensive work in skill development, that has set standards globally, can benefit the youth of India, said PM Modi. India is giving an impetus to next-generation infrastructure, this is an area in which we want to work with Germany, he added.

Germany being an important economic partner, he said, 'Germany is investing in under 'Make in India' mission. He observed that both Germany and India have seen 'quantum jump' in economic relations over the years.

Several Memorandum of Understandings exchanged between India and Germany in presence of both leaders. This is the fourth Inter-Governmental Consultations.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel issue joint statement in Berlin pic.twitter.com/hMFr9OONVu — ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.

His visit to Germany, which he described as a "new chapter" in bilateral relations, will commenced with a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel at her country retreat of Schloss Meseberg.

Earlier, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Berlin. He offered heartfelt thanks for the warm welcome given to him in Germany.

OneIndia News