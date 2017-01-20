Philippines: Protesters urge President to stay away from Trump

Manila, Jan 20: Left-wing and Muslim activists have urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from Donald Trump. Trump is set to be sworn-in as 45th president of the United States on Friday.

The more than 200 protesters in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila pressed their call on Friday for an end to the presence of American troops in the country, saying they find Trump more alarming than Barack Obama because of his offensive remarks against immigrants and Muslims.

Protest leader Renato Reyes says "Obama sugar-coated imperialism but Trump has shown an in-your-face kind of imperialism." Duterte has been antagonistic to Obama for criticizing his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs but congratulated Trump in a phone call. He sent two top aides to attend Trump's inauguration.

PTI