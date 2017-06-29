Petya, WannaCry virus attacks confirm need for efforts against cyber crime: Russia

Moscow, June 29: The concerted efforts of the international community to fight cybercrime is essential in the wake of the latest major global cyber attack encrypted with Petya or WannaCry viruses, which has disrupted computers around the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Such massive cyber attacks once again confirm the correctness of the Russian position, which has been stated at various levels, that the existence of such a danger requires cooperation at the international level," Peskov was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

He added that the Kremlin had no information about the origin of the current cyberattack for the moment.

This round of cyber attack, with a link to virus-encryptor Petya, has caused little harm to Russia, the spokesman said.

"As far as we know, there have not been any serious disruptions, the protection systems are working efficiently both at the state level and at the corporate level. The presidential Internet resource is working steadily," RIA Novosti news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

The cyberattack exploited a security gap in Microsoft Windows and blocked up computers, demanding a ransom payment of $300 in bitcoins for unblocking them.

Businesses across the globe were hit by a massive cyber attack on Tuesday, including Russia's oil giant Rosneft and the Ukrainian government computer network.

IANS