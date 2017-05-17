Pervert man sneakily films girl in metro, when caught calls her sister

Uma Mageswari, who is resident of Singapore exposed a middle-aged-man filming her while she is travelling in the metro. Uma took to Facebook to inform the people to be wary of situations.

In her facebook post, Uma describes that she was heading towards Harbourfront to visit a friend using the metro in Singapore when a man took the liberty of filming her in the metro. She realised only when she noticed the reflection of the mobile on the Metro window pane. She then quickly recorded his actions and then confronted him. However, he tried to convince her by calling her as 'sister'.

Annoyed by his actions and to create an awareness about such issues, Uma shared this instance on her Facebook account.

OneIndia News