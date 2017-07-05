Permission for Burhan Wani Rally in UK cancelled after India's protest

The permission to organise a rally to commemorate the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8 in Birmingham, UK, was cancelled following the strong objection by India.

The Birmingham City Council on Wednesday withdrew permission to organise the rally at Victoria Square after India issued a "note verbale" to the Foreign Office on Monday, said reports.

Wani was killed by the security forces on July 8, 2016, by the security forces in Kashmir after which an unrest erupted in the valley. The unrest lasted for almost four months and left many security personnel and civilians dead/injured.

India conveyed to the UK in the note verbale that allowing an event to commemorate an individual considered a terrorist by India was not expected of the Theresa May government, report HT.

Many such 'anti-India' events were allowed by the UK in the past on the grounds of freedom of expression and speech. Considering that, this move by UK is a significant development.

OneIndia News