Passenger deplaned for harassing Trump's daughter

New York, Dec 23 A passenger was removed from a flight about to depart New York City on Thursday after confronting Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"Your father is ruining the country," the passenger allegedly said to Ivanka Trump before being removed from the plane, which was departing from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Efe news cited a report by entertainment news site TMZ.com.

"Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private," the man shouted at her. Another passenger said that Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons before the man was escorted off the flight. As he was removed, the man reportedly yelled, "You' re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?"

"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly," the flight authorities said in a statement. "If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight." "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight," the statement said.

IANS