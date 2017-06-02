Paris Climate deal: Arnold Schwarzenegger hits out at Donald Trump

Fellow Republican, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has lashed out at President Donald Trump for pulling out the USA out of Paris Climate deal on Friday.

In a two-minute video message to Trump, the Terminator-star Schwarzenegger at the outset says, " Once man can't go back in time, only I can do that'.

'As a public servant, especially as President, your first and most important responsibility is to protect the people. 200000 people die in the US from air pollution and half of our rivers and streams are too polluted for our health. We can't sit and just do nothing while people are getting sick and dying, especially when you know there is another way'.

Schwarzenegger batted for 'clean energy', saying 'It' s not scary'. He cautions Trump against choosing 'dirty energy future with asthma, emphsyma and cancer is much more terrifying'.

Earlier, Trump said the Paris accord "punished" the US and would cost millions of American jobs. In an address at the White House, he said he was prepared to negotiate a new agreement or re-enter the accord on improved terms.

In December 2015, 195 countries agreed to the first global pact aimed at reducing emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. It was considered a landmark achievement of former US President Barack Obama's environmental agenda.

OneIndia News