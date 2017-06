French police have evacuated the Champs-Elysees in Paris over an incident in which a suspected attacker rammed his car into a police van.

Paris officials said a suspected attacker had been "downed" after he or she drove a car into a police vehicle on the street, which is a popular tourist destination.

The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested and no one was hurt in the incident.

OneIndia News