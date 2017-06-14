Panamagate graft case: Nawaz Sharif to appear before probe team

Islamabad, Jun 14: In an unprecedented development, Nawaz Sharif will be the first Pakistan's first Prime Minister to appear before a Supreme Court-appointed team probing the Panamagate graft case.

The Joint Investigation Team chief Wajid Zia had summoned the prime minister to appear before the six-member probe team at 11:00 AM (11:30 IST) on June 15 with all documents relevant to the case.

The summons was issued to Sharif, 67, after he returned last Saturday from Kazakhstan where he had attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. In its judgement of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had constituted a JIT and empowered it to summon the prime minister, his sons and any other person necessary, to investigate allegations of money-laundering, through which the four apartments in London's posh Park Lane area were purchased. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.

The Joint Investigation Team had questioned Sharif's sons -- Hussain and Hasan -- last month over the family's alleged improper business dealings. His eldest son Hussain was questioned five times while Hasan, the younger son, was summoned twice.

On May 5, the Supreme Court set up a high-level six- member JIT to probe Sharif and his sons' alleged corruption in the Panama Papers case. The JIT is bound to complete the probe in 60 days unless it is granted additional time. It is for the first time that a sitting prime minister would appear before a high-level probe team traditionally constituted to investigate high-profile criminal cases.

Sharif may be questioned for once or called again like his two sons. Media reports had also said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may also be questioned tomorrow by the JIT . The JIT has also summoned his younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to appear before it on June 17.

PTI