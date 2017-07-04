Panama probe: Nawaz Sharif's elder son appears before JIT

Islamabad, Jul 4: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's elder son Hussain Nawaz on Tuesday appeared for the sixth time before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the high-profile Panamagate graft case against his family.

Hussain Nawaz arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) and was questioned by the six-member JIT set up by the Supreme Court. In its judgement of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had constituted a JIT and empowered it to summon the prime minister, his sons and any other person necessary, to investigate allegations of money-laundering, through which the four apartments in London's posh Park Lane area were purchased.

On May 5, the Supreme Court set up a high-level six- member JIT to probe Sharif and his sons' alleged corruption in the Panama Papers case. It has already questioned Sharif and several others of his family, including his sons -- Hussain and Hasan--over the family's alleged improper business dealings.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz will appear on Wednesday before the JIT for the first time. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing and said the property was purchased through the money his late father had invested in the Gulf states.

The JIT is expected to complete its probe by July 10 and submit a report to the apex Court, which will decide fate of Sharif. The JIT comprises anti-corruption officials, along with members of the powerful spy agency ISI and the Military Intelligence.

