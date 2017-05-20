Pak's lawyer in Jadhav case was hired by Congress to represent India in 2004: Report

Khawar Qureshi, the lawyer who argued for Pakistan against India in the c case was appointed by the UPA government to argue in a power project case said a WION News exclusive. The Pakistan origin UK lawyer had argued against India in the Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice which had granted a stay on the sentencing.

According to WION News, the Congress-led UPA government had hired Khawar to represent India in the Dabhol power project case. In that particular case, Enron had made a US $ 6 billion US dollar (5 billion pounds) claim against the government of India, the case went to arbitration.

When the UPA came to power in 2004, the government changed the entire legal team and appointed Qureshi to appear on behalf of India.

A 2004 article that appeared in thelawyer.com in the year 2004 states that Serle Court chambers' lawyer Khawar Qureshi had been appointed as counsel for the government of India.Following the appointment of the new Attorney General, the entire legal team, including the Indian advisers, was replaced.

Defending the decision the said today that Qureshi is an independent barrister and Indian lawyers are also engaged by Pakistan. It is a non-issue the Congress also said.

OneIndia News