Pakistani Court allows Indian woman 'forced' to marry at gunpoint to return to India

According to media reports, the Indian woman who had alleged that she had been forced to marry a local man, has been given permission to travel back to India by a Pakistan court.

Uzma, a 20-year-old Indian woman, had earlier also approached the Indian High Commission in Pakistan with a request to send her back to India after she alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani citizen at gunpoint.

Uzma had then filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband Tahir Ali, claiming that he was harassing and intimidating her. And she had also recorded her statement before a magistrate claiming the same.

And now, as per reports, a bench of the Islamabad High Court has returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband had submitted to the court a day earlier. According to Pakistani TV reports, the court has also ordered that police to provide security to Uzma till Wagah Border where she is to cross over to India.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a reply in the High Court in which she had conveyed her desire to return to India. She alleged that her husband had forced her to sign the nikah Nama and marry him at gunpoint. She had also requested the court to let her travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30.

Earlier she had claimed while talking to a Pakistani news channel that her immigration documents had been snatched from her. Uzma had also reportedly said that she did not want to leave the Indian High Commission premises, where she had also gone to seek help, till she could safely travel back to India.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had earlier said that the immigration documents state that Uzma obtained the visa under the visit category.

Pakistani authorities had also reportedly claimed that the Indian citizen did not share her plans to marry in Pakistan when she applied for the visa expressing her intent to visit her relatives in the country.

Uzma had earlier in the month approached the Indian High Commission with a request to repatriate her to India. But her husband, Ali, had alleged that his wife had been detained by the mission.

According to Ali, Uzma and he had reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 and their 'nikah' was solemnised on May 3.

But the situation changed when they visited the Indian High Commission. Uzma went inside the building of the mission and did not return, according to her husband.

OneIndia News