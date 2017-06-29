Pakistan summons India’s deputy high commissioner over border firing

Islamabad, June 29: Pakistan on Thursday summoned acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner S. Raghuram and lodged a formal protest over the death of a civilian in firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier.

Abdul Wahab, 22, was killed on Wednesday in firing by Indian forces while he was on his way to Dothilla village, which lies along the restive LoC, a Foreign Office spokesman was quoted by the Dawn as saying.

Three others were injured in the incident in Nakyal sector, it said.

The Indian diplomat was summoned by the Director General of the South Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Faisal, who "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations", a statement from the ministry said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," it added.

The Director General asked India to investigate Wednesday's incidents of cross-border firing along with "ceasefire violations committed by Indian troops in the past".

Indian forces were also urged to respect the ceasefire agreement of 2003. The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

IANS