Pakistan seeking comprehensive dialogue with India: Aziz

Islamabad, July 10: Pakistan is seeking a dialogue with India and wants to resolve all outstanding matters, including the Kashmir issue, through talks, a senior Pakistani leader has said.

Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's advisor Sartaj Aziz on Sunday said that Islamabad wanted to restore peace in the South Asian region and would continue extending "political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they achieve freedom from India".

According to The News International, Aziz said, "India will have to give freedom to Kashmiris".

He said that Indian atrocities in the Kashmir Valley had reached the peak after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani's death last year during clashes with Indian security forces.

Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had on Monday denied that India was rejecting medical visa applications of Pakistanis and asked Aziz to respond to her letter seeking travel permission for the mother of alleged Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav who is on a death row in that country.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that Aziz should not hesitate to write a recommendation for Pakistanis seeking medical treatment in India.

The remarks come amid media reports in Pakistan that the Indian Embassy in Islamabad had rejected the medical visa application of a 25-year-old Pakistani tumour patient who was to travel to India for treatment.

IANS