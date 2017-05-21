Irked by International Court of Justice's ruling in the Khulbhushan Jadhav case,

Pakistan's civilian government on Saturday asserted that the stay on the Indian national's execution cannot override domestic law.

While addressing reporters, Sartaj Aziz, foreign policy adviser to PM Nawaz Sharif said,"They cannot override a country's laws allowing the death penalty. If according to our laws, someone gets the death penalty, they can't nullify it.''

He further said that Jadhav had confessed to carrying out espionage and terrorist activities inside Pakistan. ''Not only was Jadhav an Indian citizen, he was in fact an officer in the Indian Navy using a fake passport. He was sentenced according to the country's law," said Aziz.

It also said that since the Pakistan's position in this case is strong and would be clear when the actual hearing begins. Meanwhile, Indian dismissed it saing thst there was no such procedure.

Pakistan on Saturday said that it will handle the case 'according to our own laws', Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The Jadhav issue would be treated as an espionage case and dealt with according to Pakistani laws. The Minister also said Jadhav's arrest helped avert several incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

The comments came two days after the International Court of Justice told Pakistan to put on hold Jadhav's execution.

OneIndia News (with inputs)