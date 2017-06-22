Pakistan to review visa rules for Chinese to prevent 'misuse'

Days after the kidnapping and killing of two Chinese nationals who were allegedly misusing their visas in Quetta, Pakistan is set to review its visa policy for Chinese citizens, said reports.

Reports say that the decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali in the wake of killing of two Chinese nationals who were 'misusing' their business visas and allegedly preaching Christianity secretly.

The using of forged and fake documents of ghost companies to aquire visas were also discussed during the meeting.

Asserting that a process would be put in place to ensure maximum security of the Chinese nationals visiting Pakistan, the Interior Ministry statement said transparency in the visa process and strict scrutiny of the documents is a must to prevent the misuse of a visa-friendly regime that exists between the two countries.

The visa regulations between the two countries were considerably relaxed in view of $ 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project which involves frequent movement of Chinese workers in Pakistan.

