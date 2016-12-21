Pakistan Navy undertakes live missile firing in Arabian Sea

Islamabad, Dec 21 The frontline combat unit of Pakistan Navy on Wednesday undertook live missile firing in the North Arabian Sea, media reported.

Pakistan Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah witnessed the launch of the surface-to-surface anti-ship missile from sword class frigate PNS Aslat. The missile successfully destroyed its intended target with pinpoint accuracy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Admiral Zakaullah expressed satisfaction at the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy. "Live missile firing reaffirms credibility of deterrence at sea and reassures Pakistan Navy's commitment to safeguarding its maritime frontiers against all threats," he said. Last week, Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced version of the indigenously-developed Babur cruise missile.

Babur weapons system version-II incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700 kms. It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads, according to a press statement.

The missile was equipped with state-of-the-art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (Tercom) and all-time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) which enables it to engage various types of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation. Babur weapons system is an important force multiplier for Pakistan's strategic defence.

IANS