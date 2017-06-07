Pakistan has put Gilgit-Baltistan on sale to China

The locals in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for several days now. They are against Pakistan grabbing land from them and handing it over to China. This has been going on for long now says officials in the intelligence agencies.

The generals of Pakistan are directly involved in the grabbing of land. The fear among the locals is that the Pakistan would tell the Chinese army to guard this land.

"Thousands had their land snatched and occupied by the military authorities and their agencies. Under this black draconian rule, nobody can raise their voices against the CPEC," Wajahat Hasan, Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Thinkers Forum (GBTF), told CNN-News18.

Pakistan has declared an iron rule in Gilgit-Baltistan which is referred to as the "Forgotten Kashmir." Post partition, the then government was unable to stop the Pakistani raiders from taking over the land. Since then Pakistan has stamped its authority.

The people of the area had their hopes raised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had criticised the atrocities committed by Pakistan in the region.

India has raised concerns after Pakistan decided to declare Gilgit-Baltistan as the country's fifth province after Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh. India's concern is that Pakistan has not just been committing atrocities on the people of the region, but giving away large tracts of land to China. The Dawn had reported that, Pakistan was planning to elevate the constitutional status of the region in a bid to provide legal cover to the CPEC.

