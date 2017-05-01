Pakistan denies mutilation of 2 Indian Soldiers

Pakistan denied mutilating the bodies of Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

In its statements, Pakistan said its army would 'never disrespect soldier, even Indian'.

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district and their bodies were mutilated.

Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and forward mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector.

"In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," Army source said.

The Indian Army has warned of appropriated response for the despicable act.

In 2016, Indian Army had claimed that it has evidence to prove the complicity of Pakistan in mutilation of a soldier's body killed in in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhil sector along the Line of Control.

