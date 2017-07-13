Pakistan 'considering' visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother

Pakistan is considering giving a visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother on India's request, reports said on Thursday.

Pakistan responded days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed dismay over lack of courtesy shown by her Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz.

Sartaj Aziz had not even acknowledged Swaraj's personal letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother.

However, she had assured Aziz that any Pakistani national seeking a medical visa to travel to India with his recommendation will be given the visa immediately.

She said a visa application was pending for Indian national, Avantika Jadhav mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who wants to meet her son in Pakistan.

Jadhav was allegedly arrested by Pakistan in the restive Balochistan province in 2016. He has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

(With agency inputs)