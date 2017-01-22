Pakistan congratulates Trump, expresses to work closely with his admin

Islamabad, Jan 22: Congratulating Donald Trump on assuming the office of the US President, Pakistan on Saturday expressed its "keenness" to work closely with the new administration to face emerging security challenges and maintain "peace and stability" in the region.

"Pakistan welcomes the successful transition in the United States and felicitates Trump on assuming the office as the 45th President of the US," Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz said in a statement. Calling on the new Trump administration for its continued engagement in the region, Aziz said that the "imperatives of peace, stability and security" in the wider region demand continued close cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

"Continued close cooperation between Pakistan and the US is important to successfully deal with the challenges facing the region and beyond," he said without specifying the challenges. Aziz also recalled the warm exchange Sharif had with Trump following his victory in November and said that Pakistan and the US have a long history of cooperation in various fields including counter-terrorism and security.

US-Pakistan cooperation is also vital for realising the economic opportunities this resource-rich region offers, he said. "Pakistan looks forward to maintaining the momentum in the high-level exchanges and building on the convergences to take the relationship to a new and higher level," he added.

PTI