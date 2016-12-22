Pakistan accuses India of trying to change J&K's demography

Islamabad, Dec 22: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of settling non-Kashmiri Hindus in the Jammu region in an attempt to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Reportedly, PDP-BJP regime... in violation of UNSC Resolutions, has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu region. The move is part of the regime's nefarious design to change the demographic composition of the territory," Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said during his weekly press briefing.

"This act of bringing material change in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir. Kashmiris have hopes that international community and relevant international organisations will call India to the account," he alleged.

Responding to a question over Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Kashmir, calling it an inviolable part of India, Zakaria said: "Indeed, Kashmir issue is outstanding on the UN Security Council's agenda. India as a state has been constantly violating UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir by calling it as its integral part."

IANS