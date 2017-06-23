Pakistan: 10 dead, 50 injured in twin explosions in Parachinar

At least 10 people are feared dead and over 50 injured as two subsequent explosions hit in Parachinar in Kurram Agency.

Rescue operations are underway. An emergency has been imposed in the hospitals in the area, and the injured are being taken to the District General Hospital, Parachinar.

Security forces have cordoned off the affected site and are conducting a search operation.

Earlier today, at least twelve people were killed and 20 others injured on Friday in the explosion near IGP office in Quetta, Pakistan. Police cordon off an area and injured have been shifted to hospital, reports Pakistan media.

The injured were moved to Quetta's Civil Hospital, while a rescue operation is still underway.

