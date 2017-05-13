Pak will say ICJ has no jurisdiction in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Pakistan has decide to argue before the International Court of Justice that the stay on the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav was an order passed without jurisdiction. Pakistan's attorney general would contend that Jadhav's alleged activities were covered by the exceptions on hostilities and matters of national security.

Jadhav was convicted by a military court in Pakistan on the charge that he was an Indian spy. India on the other hand contends that he was wrongfully arrested and sentenced to death. While arguing before the ICJ, India had said that Jadhav was a former navy officer turned businessman. The ICJ had stayed his execution.

The ICJ is set to hear the matter on Monday. Pakistan's Ashtar Ali will put forward the arguments on behalf of his country. Earlier this week, Pakistan's Prime Minister had met with army chief General Qamar Bajwa and discussed the issue. On Monday, India too would argue for the reversal of the verdict by the Pakistan military court on Kulbhushan Jadhav. India will be represented by senior advocate Harish Salve.

OneIndia News