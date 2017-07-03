Pak tanker explosion; death toll reaches 206

Islamabad, July 3: The number of deaths caused by an explosion of a tanker loaded with petrol in Pakistan a week ago has risen to 206.

Out of 206 bodies, 125 remain unidentified due to the serious burns following the June 25 explosion, according to the latest data released on Monday by authorities of Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur in Punjab province, Efe news reported.

Another 65 people remain hospitalised, many of whom are in a serious condition.

Victoria Hospital spokesperson Amir Bukhari said that "almost all the 26 patients admitted in Lahore and Multan have more than 70 per cent burns and have less chances of surviving.

"When there are more than 70 per cent burns, then there are more chances of fatalities. Out of 26, 10 are in very critical condition at the moment," Bukhari said.

The accident occurred when a tanker loaded with gasoline overturned and spilt thousands of liters of fuel on a national highway.

According to preliminary investigations, before the tanker exploded dozens of residents from the neighbouring area, including women and children, came to the site to collect fuel.

