Pak rejects consular access to Jadhav for 18th time

Pakistan has for the 18th time rejected India's request for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The request was rejected on the ground that India was trying to deny the facts by calling Jadhav an ordinary prisoner.

A statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office affirmed that Jadhav was sent to Pakistan by Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and many innocent Pakistanis were killed by him.

The Foreign Office further asked India to act upon the bilateral agreement on consular access instead of levelling accusations on Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

India on Saturday asked Pakistan to grant consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage activities.

India had moved the International court of Justice against the death penalty and the ICJ in its verdict on May 18 had restrained Pakistan for executing Jadhav.

Meanwhile, India argued that Pakistan had not granted India consular access, nor had accepted his family's appeals.

The court has asked India to make its submission in the case by September 13 and Pakistan by December 13.

OneIndia News