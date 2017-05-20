Pak refuses to relent, continues to deny consular access to Jadhav

Pakistan has refused to grant consular access to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, whose death sentence was stayed by the International Court of Justice. India has demanded consular access to Jadhav 16 times since his arrest on charges of espionage.

The ICJ order makes no mention of the consular access.

Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, said it is wrong to say that Islamabad had lost the case at ICJ while asserting that it would strengthen legal team representing the nation at ICJ.

There was paucity of time earlier, we will strengthen our legal team for the next time...Wrong to say Pak lost at ICJ, court stayed execution, didn't order on consular access to Jadhav," ANI quoted Aziz as saying.

Pakistan on Friday moved the International Court of Justice to re-hear Jadhav case. A Pakistan military court had earlier given death sentence to Jadhav.

Irked by International Court of Justice's ruling in the case, Pakistan on Thursday lashed out at India for presenting former navy officer's case from a humanitarian angle.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday directed Pakistan not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav until it rules on the merits of the case. The ICJ held that it would give a ruling on the merits of the case and until such time the former naval officer accused by Pakistan of being a spy cannot be hanged. The final order of the ICJ is expected in August. The court held that the circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remains disputed.

Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that no execution takes place until the disposal of the petition, the ICJ held. The ICJ held that consular access is a right and Pakistan should have accorded the same to India. Pakistan had contended that this would not be applicable in cases of espionage and terrorism.

