Pak moves ICJ to re-hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Pakistan has moved the International Court of Justice to re-hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in which it had stayed the death sentence of the former Indian naval officer pronounced by a Pakistan military court.

Irked by International Court of Justice's ruling in the case, Pakistan on Thursday lashed out at India for presenting former navy officer's case from a humanitarian angle.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry also accused New Delhi of trying to defend a person responsible for deaths of scores of innocent Pakistanis.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday directed Pakistan not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav until it rules on the merits of the case.

The ICJ held that it would give a ruling on the merits of the case and until such time the former naval officer accused by Pakistan of being a spy cannot be hanged.

The final order of the ICJ is expected in August. The court held that the circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remains disputed.

Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that no execution takes place until the disposal of the petition, the ICJ held.

The ICJ held that consular access is a right and Pakistan should have accorded the same to India. Pakistan had contended that this would not be applicable in cases of espionage and terrorism.

