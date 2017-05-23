Pak army warns of befitting response to hostile border action

Islamabad, May 23: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday warned of giving a befitting response to any hostile action on the borders, notwithstanding the country's desire for enduring peace with neighbours.

The budding state of stability achieved after countless sacrifices by the security forces, law enforcement agencies and the nation shall be consolidated to have a normalised Pakistan, Bajwa said in his address to the 75th Annual Formation Commanders conference held at the army headquarter in Rawalpindi attended by top army officers.

"He (Bajwa) said that notwithstanding our desire for enduring peace with our neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along our frontiers shall be responded most befittingly," it said.

Improving situation in Balochistan was discussed in the conference where officers were also briefed on the geo- strategic environment, progress of military operation Radd- ul-Fasaad against militants, operational preparedness against conventional threat and matters concerning national security.

The progress and security of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were also discussed. Bajwa had recently visited the frontline field formations along the eastern and western frontiers. Karachi operation, military operations in Punjab and elsewhere will be continued till sustainable stability is achieved, the statement added.

