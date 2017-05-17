OBOR snub: Why BJP is confident that India-China relations are fine

Of late, the "cordial" relationship shared between the two Asian giants--India and China--has become a major concern for governments of both the nations and geopolitical experts.

After New Delhi decided to skip the One Belt, One Road summit which concluded on Monday in Beijing, the rift between the neighbouring countries is out in the open, say observers.

India boycotted the mega-event as it opposes the key component, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on its way to Xinjiang in northwest China and India does not want any compromise on its territorial integrity.

The OBOR summit was hosted by China from May 14-15 in Beijing. A total of 29 foreign heads of state and government and representatives from more than 130 countries and 70 international organisations participated in the meet.

In spite of all the talks of souring relationships between the two countries, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party maintains that India's decision to stay away from the OBOR mega show won't affect the bilateral relations adversely.

Ram Madhav, the national general secretary of the BJP, in a column written for The Indian Express, said that there was no reason to assume that India's decision would affect bilateral relations with China adversely.

"Both India and China have a mature leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. Both work together on many other multilateral forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, BRICS Forum, etc.

In bilateral relations, there are certain irritants that have either been inherited over time or are a result of realpolitik. That includes China's position on Pakistan and terrorism sponsored by it on Indian soil. India hopes that China appreciates its concerns and takes mutually satisfactory and reassuring measures," wrote Madhav.

While the ruling dispensation of India wants to "lighten up" the tense situation currently, but it looks like the Chinese establishment has taken to its heart New Delhi's snub.

The leading state-run Chinese newspaper, Global Times, in its editorial said that India needs to look beyond rifts with China.

"Rising nationalism has made Indian public opinion extremely sensitive on China-related issues. Indians are keen to compare themselves with China on development and international status, but meanwhile strongly object to China developing friendly cooperation with Pakistan, for fear that Sino-Pakistani ties are targeting India.

"Indian's objection to the B&R is partly a show for domestic politics, partly to pile pressure on China. However, the absence of New Delhi in the B&R has not affected the forum in Beijing, and it will exert even less effect on the progress the initiative will make in the world," wrote Global Times.

OneIndia News