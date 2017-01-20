Obama thanks people in his farewell letter on Facebook

New York, Jan 20: With Donald Trump just a few hours away from becoming US' 45th President, outgoing President Barack Obama took to Facebook and posted a farewell letter.

Expressing gratitude to the American people, Obama on Thursday wrote: "Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength. I've seen neighbours and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes."

Obama recalled visiting a grief-stricken Charleston, South Carolina, church and watching scientists help wounded war heroes walk again.

As a parting word, Obama said ,"when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome'."

The 44th US President shared a link on his Facebook post for anyone interested in keeping in touch with his work.

IANS