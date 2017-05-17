Obama Foundation donations jump to $13 million in 2016

Chicago, May 17: Obama Foundation's fundraising jumped to $13 million in 2016, according to tax records released by the foundation on Monday. The foundation collected $1.92 million and $5.54 million respectively in 2015 and 2014.

Among the biggest donors was the Lucas Family Foundation of the filmmaker George Lucas, which donated one million dollars to the Obama presidential centre.

Earlier this month, Obama unveiled the design of his presidential centre in Chicago. The design includes three buildings, a museum, a forum and the library itself, along with a sprawling public plaza.

The construction is estimated to cost at least 500 million U.S. dollars. The former president will fundraise to cover that cost.

The Foundation, headquartered in Chicago, with a branch office in Washington, is overseeing Obama Centre construction as well as domestic and international programme development.

