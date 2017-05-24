Now Trump calls North Korea's leader a ‘madman with nuclear weapons’

With tensions between the US and North Korea showing no signs of abating, as the Asian country continues to test missiles which the western countries have asked it to stop, US President Donald Trump has called the country's leader a 'madman with nuclear weapons.'

The description given by Trump came to light following the release of the transcript of a telephonic conversation between him and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte released by the US media.

During the call, Trump had asked the Philippine President about his thoughts on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was "stable or not stable." And he himself went on to call him a madman who has access to nuclear weapons.

Interestingly the call which was described as "very friendly conversation," was made on April 29, a few days after which he had said in public that he would be 'honoured' to meet with the North Korean leader.

Now the latest transcripts point to a possibility of an escalation on the Korean Peninsula as Trump was quoted during the call as having said, "We can't let a madman with nuclear weapons let on the loose like that. We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 -- but we don't want to use it." Trump added that the US had sent "two nuclear submarines."

The transcripts were made by the Philippine government, and was released on Tuesday by The Washington Post and The Intercept.

To the query made by Trump on Kim's mental stability, Duterte said, the Korean leaders "mind is not working and he might just go crazy one moment." He added Kim has a "dangerous toy in his hands that could create so much agony and suffering for all mankind."

Trump responded by downplaying North Korea's missile tests as he said, "all his rockets are crashing. That's the good news."

Then turning his attention to China, he implored Duterete to call the Chines President Xi Jinping to exert pressure on Kim and help counter the nuclear threat.

Trump said, "I hope China solves the problem. They really have the means because a great degree of their stuff come through China," and added, "But if China doesn't do it, we will do it." Duterte agreed as he said, "at the end of the day, the last card, the ace, has to be with China."

The call ended by Trump inviting Duterte to visit the White House "anytime you want to come," and called him a "good man."

This was said even though Duterte has been accused of gross human rights violation and killing of thousands of people in what he deems to be a war against the drug problem in the country and has in the past made unflattering statements against the then US President Barack Obama.

Trump added, "Seriously, if you want to come over, just let us know. Just take care of yourself, and we will take care of North Korea."

OneIndia News