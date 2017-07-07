Now Pakistan will hoist 400 feet tall flag at Wagah

Pakistan has announced that it would hoist its tallest flag at the Wagah border. The flag would be hoisted atop a 400 foot flag pole. Reports in the Pakistan media state that the government had already begun preparations in this regard. If Pakistan is able to to hoist this flag, then it would be the 8th tallest in the world.

On March 5, India hoisted the National Flag at Attari. However it was torn due to strong winds. The flag had to be replaced within a couple of days. The flag has already been replaced five times since. In fact on one occasion the flag fell to the ground when the daily beating retreat ceremony was on.

The Pakistan government decided to hoist this flag after many had complained about dampened spirits. They said that the Indian flag could be seen from Lahore and this had dampened their spirits.

OneIndia News