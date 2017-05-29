North Korea fires unidentified projectile says South Korea

An unidentified projectile from the Wonsan region was fired by North Korea. The South Korean military said that the projectile was fired from the Wonsan region on its east coast in an easterly direction.

The launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, who has called a meeting of the National Security Council, reported Reuters quoting the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Meanwhile, Japan has reacted to the development saying the missile launch was "a clear violation of UN resolutions. According to Reuters, Japanese government spokesman Suga said, "Japan has strongly protested North Korea missile launch."

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the projectile was likely a ballistic missile. The projectile is also likely to fall within Japan's exclusive economic zone, the report further added, citing an unidentified source from Japan.

OneIndia News