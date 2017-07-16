No room for negotiation on Doklam standoff, says Chinese state media

The Chinese state media on Saturday said that there is no room for negotiation on the Doklam dispute. The remarks comes a days after Ministry of External Affairs said it is using diplomatic channels to resolve stand-off with China in Doklam in the Sikkim region.

The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Saturday night warned India that it will face embarrassment if it does not withdraw its border troops to its own side and the situation could get worse.

''India has repeatedly ignored China's call for pulling its border-crossing troops from Doklam area back to its own territory. However, turning a deaf ear to China will but worsen the month-long stand-off and put itself further into embarrassment," the commentary added.

Apart from this, it also accused New Delhi of spreading false propaganda against China.

The standoff at Sikkim began on June 18, after Indian troops allegedly entered Doklam and stopped the Chinese Army from constructing a road.

OneIndia News