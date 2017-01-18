Nigeria: Air attack error kills nearly 100 aid workers

Kano, Jan 18: An Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing nearly 100 refugees and wounding aid workers.

The Borno state government official is helping to coordinate the evacuation of wounded, AP reported. Military commander Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor confirms the accidental bombardment in northeast Rann, near the border with Cameroon. The general says among the wounded are Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This is believed to be the first time Nigeria's military has admitted to making such a mistake.

Irabor said the jet's pilot had mistakenly believed he was attacking insurgents. He said the mission had been ordered, based on intelligence about a gathering of Boko Haram fighters.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message expressing his dismay at the loss of life and pleading for calm.

OneIndia News